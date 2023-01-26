Jason Kenneth Burd

DICKINSON, TX — Jason Burd was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend who left this world too soon on January 19, 2023 at the age of 49. Jason is survived by his son Austen, daughters Ashlyn and Attison, grandchildren Daxton and Evelynn, parents Michael Burd, and Ginger and Neal Glass, sister Jenae Shanks, and many aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, and friends. Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents James and Geneva Burd, Kenneth and Betty Jones, and stepmother Angie Burd.
Jason lived most of his life in Texas City graduating from Texas City High School and attending College of the Mainland. He then graduated from the nursing program at San Jacinto College and spent the rest of his working career providing excellent nursing care for others.
He was an avid sports enthusiast and a lifelong Astros fan. Jason's favorite hobby was playing the guitar; at an early age he became a self-taught musician. He also loved to cook and BBQ for family and friends and became a very creative grill master.
Jason touched the lives and hearts of many. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Community Assistance Providers of Galveston County (CAPGAL) whose mission is to improve the quality of life for the indigent and less fortunate individuals of Galveston County.
