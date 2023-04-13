Jason De Vasier

TEXAS CITY, TX — Jason De Vasier (46) of Texas City passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in League City with his family by his side. He was born on October 28, 1976 in Texas City to Ronald De Vasier and Patsey De Vasier Cox.

Jason lived the majority of his life in the Texas City area. He was a landscaper by trade that took pride in his work and it truly showed which is why he had the same loyal customers for well over 15 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription