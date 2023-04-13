TEXAS CITY, TX — Jason De Vasier (46) of Texas City passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in League City with his family by his side. He was born on October 28, 1976 in Texas City to Ronald De Vasier and Patsey De Vasier Cox.
Jason lived the majority of his life in the Texas City area. He was a landscaper by trade that took pride in his work and it truly showed which is why he had the same loyal customers for well over 15 years.
Jason loved watching movies, various TV shows and loved live music. In addition, he loved hanging out in the backyard BBQing, cuttin’ up and being silly. He loved the Texans, Astros and his Budweiser. Most importantly he was a family man that loved his wife, children and grandchildren not to mention his dogs, Cannonball and Guillermo that he absolutely adored with all his heart.
Consider yourself blessed if you knew Jason. He was kind, gentle, respectful and compassionate to everyone. Such a wonderful soul that we will all miss. Such a great man.
We would like to thank everyone at UTMB in Galveston and League City and MD Anderson that took such great care of him.
He is preceded in death by his son; Nathaniel De Vasier and brother; Benjamin De Vasier. Jason is survived by his wife; Deborah De Vasier, mother; Patsey De Vasier Cox, father and step-mother; Ronald and Janet De Vasier, daughters; Alexandria De Vasier and spouse Joshua Gibbons, Katelynn De Vasier and step-daughter; Deneé Cooper, son; Jacob De Vasier and step-sons; Dustin Cooper and Drake Cooper, brother; Brian De Vasier and his three grandchildren; Emma Gibbons, Levi Cooper and Sydney Cooper.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
