GALVESTON, TX — Janie James, 98, of Brazoria, TX, was called home surrounded by friends and family on March 5, 2023. Janie completed some school in West Columbia, TX and worked as a home maker. Janie enjoyed spending time with her family and was a devoted church member. Janie is proceeded in death by her parents Thomas and Melissa Stroman, her husband Arthur James Sr, two sons Arthur and Raymond James and three grandchildren Krystal James, Shawn James, and Michael James. Janie is survived by three daughters: Alice Faye James, Juanita Richardson and Francis Carmen and a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren. The viewing will be held at 12:00 pm followed by funeral service at 1:00 pm at West Point Baptist Church, Tuesday, March. 14, 2023.
