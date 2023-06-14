HITCHCOCK, TX — Janie Ann Hunter Houston, 92, answered the call of our Heavenly Father on June 5, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, after a brief illness. She was born on May 18, 1931, in Wildsville, Louisiana to the family of Frank Hunter, Sr. and Thelma Lawrence Hunter. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wynder H. Houston; son LaVern Houston and Daughter-in-Law Willie Lee Howard Houston and son Jerry Houston; two sisters, Gladys Juanita Hunter Gude and Rebecca Hunter Wilson; her Brother-In-Law, Telf and Wife Virginia Houston.
Janie Ann Houston will be remembered as a pillar and beloved member of her community. She was a woman of joy and strength. She had a food truck business before many understood the concept of food trucks and she cooked and served to people some of the best soul food that talent could create. She was known by many in the Galveston County community as "Ms. Janie." She was an active and proud early supporter of her church, Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church under the pastoral leadership of Dr. William L. Randall, Jr., a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She leaves to cherish and carry on her love and legacy, her children; Son, Dr. John The Baptist Houston of Chicago, Illinois, Daughter Eleanor and Husband Kenneth Peters, Jr., children Kenneth III and Chelsea of Friendswood, Texas; Son, Fread Houston of Austin, Texas; Sisters; Fannie Mae Hedricks, Ethel A. Fears, Alma Crawford, and Polly Nelson; a Brother, Frank, Jr. and Wife Mildred Hunter cousins; nieces; nephews and many other loving and devoted family and friends.
Visitation and Services will be held at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church on Saturday June 17, 2023 beginning at 9:00am. For more information visit the website at Carnes Funeral Home.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.