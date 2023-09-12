SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. Janice Faye Phillips passed from this life Sunday afternoon, September 10, 2023, in Houston.
Born August 12, 1950, in Yorktown, TX, Mrs. Phillips spent most of her life in Santa Fe. Janice worked for Santa Fe ISD as a cafeteria worker for many years. She enjoyed sewing, camping, and going to water parks.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Willard and Patsy Luling (Wiley) Sanders; sons, Bobby Wayne Phillips, Jr. and Claude Eugene Phillips.
Survivors include her loving husband of 41 years, Bobby Phillips, Sr.; sons, Jimmy Phillips, Jr. and wife, Julita, Steven Phillips and wife, Shelly, Michael Phillips and wife, Adria, daughters, Angela Almenderez and husband, Victor, Vanessa Phillips, Penni Nesmith and husband, Melvin, Jr., Kathy Taylor; brothers, Kenneth Sanders, Rodney Sanders, James Sanders, Jr., David Sanders; sister, Rhonda Delane; 28 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday September 14, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Gregory officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Delacerda, Coty Nesmith, Hunter Nesmith, Michael Phillips, William Richardson and Pete Tello.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Explore the rich history and architectural beauty of Trinity Episcopal Church in this captivating tour given by Reverend Jimmy Abbott. Join J.R., Lisa, Erika, and Reverend Jimmy in uncovering the layers of history, from its founding in 1841 to its role in wartime and natural disasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.