Janette Goudeau Lawrence

DICKINSON, TX — Janette Goudeau Lawrence passed quietly in a local hospital in the presence of family on April 30, 2023. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Tillie Goudeau (natives of Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana); brothers, Harry, Murphy, George, and Jack Goudeau; husband, Doug Lawrence; grandson, Alex Davis; and beloved partner, EJ LaVergne. She is survived by her son, Stephen Davis and wife, Sandy Fromberg, of Kingwood; by grandson, Matt Dunkin and his fiancée, Heather Webster, of Katy; by granddaughter, Lauren Davis of Santa Ana, California; and by many other extended family members and friends. A special recognition goes to her nephew, George Goudeau, Jr., who served as her caregiver at her long-time home in Dickinson in recent years. And we would be remiss not to mention that Jan leaves behind five wonderful Ragdoll cats, all of whom she adored and thought of as practically her children.

Jan was born on July 14, 1935, in Houston, the last of five children and the only girl among her siblings. She was always proud of her Cajun surname and heritage and of her birth on France’s national holiday, the date that commemorated the glorious storming of the Bastille. She grew up on the North Side, attending Jeff Davis High School. Jan worked for many years at Texas State Optical and later in a doctor’s office as a nurse and receptionist.

