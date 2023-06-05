Janet Winquest Cook

SANTA FE, TX — League City, Texas — Janet Winquest Cook, 87, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend to all, and long-time resident of Dickinson, Texas, died peacefully on May 31, 2023. Born on February 16, 1936, in Holdrege, Nebraska, she was one of three children born to Bernard and Esther Winquest. Married to William “Bob” Cook in 1956 (married for 48 years until his death), Jan raised three accomplished men, Robert (Shannon), Michael, and Dennis. Jan was so proud of her boys. She loved and spoiled three generations of the Cook family, from her three sons, to her seven grandchildren, to her two great-grandsons. Jan’s love for her family was a constant in her life.

From a young age, Jan had many hobbies. In 1953 she won $3000 in the Junior Division of the Pillsbury Bakeoff with a recipe called Banana Split Pie. That win led to many beautiful desserts prepared at family gatherings. Family favorites were her Chocolate Roll, 22-Minute Cake, and Frozen Strawberry Dessert. The daughters-in-law were shocked to see that well into adulthood, Jan still sweetened the boys’ tea individually and loaded scores of tacos with all the fixings for her sons when they were all home together. She also loved refurbishing miniature dollhouses, crocheting (many) baby blankets for her family and co-workers, and she especially enjoyed crafting Christmas ornaments and stockings for friends and family. Jan rarely complained about anything, but many times she worried, using her favorite sayings, “oh dear” and “my lands”. Jan loved to travel, had an enormous recipe collection (always trying new recipes), and enjoyed being with her family.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription