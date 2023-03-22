Janet Lukaszewicz Kennedy Mar 22, 2023 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEAGUE CITY, TX — Janet Kennedy, 81, passed from this life on March 19th, 2023, surrounded by family.She will always be remembered for her beautiful gardens filled with native plants.The remembrance reception will be held Saturday, March 25th at Lelia Southern Setting, 720 2nd Street, League City, TX at 2:00 PM. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesRattled residents fear ruin from Galveston ferry projectIsland businessman prepares for takeoff at Hobby; Cowboy Jack's stampedes onto seawallNational grocer debuts in League City and TexasTexas City Firefighters working to put out hot spots after large fireSuspect charged in Galveston phantom explosion, officials saidMiddleton bill aims to do away with state windstorm insurerAttorneys seek 'class' status for La Marque petitionerMan dies while vacationing on cruise from GalvestonLeague City residents rally behind replacement of iconic lighthouseLeague City man shoots wife and then himself, authorities said CollectionsMedical students celebrate during annual Match DayBluebonnets in bloomGalveston holds first Touch-a-Truck eventIsle surfingMardi Gras celebrations come to an end with Fat Tuesday parade CommentedThreats of lawsuits loom for League City's library committee (46) Join us in a 'bold experiment' in our online forums (44) Guest commentary: School choice puts power in the hands of parents (42) League City library ordinance an assault on civil rights (39) Middleton bill aims to do away with state windstorm insurer (39) Texas is on a fast track to right-wing totalitarianism (37) Guest commentary: End of Texas' open beaches might be near (34) Column omitted problems with school-choice vouchers (33) Social media has spawned a new class of media elites (32) Fentanyl crisis might send some League City police to the border (31)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.