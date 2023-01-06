Janet J. Guillot

LUFKIN, TX — Janet Jo Walters Jacobs Guillot, 89, of Lufkin, Texas died on January 2, 2023, peacefully in her sleep.

Born in Alva, Oklahoma in 1933, she was the daughter of Louise (née Fash) and Bruce Walters, a school teacher and a civil engineer. Janet grew up in the Texas Panhandle, attending high schools in Tulia and Pampa, before attending Sam Houston State University, where she graduated in 1954.

