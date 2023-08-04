Janelle Kruse Platt

ROCKDALE, TX — Janelle Kruse Platt, 88, of Dickinson, Texas and Rockdale, Texas departed into the loving arms of the Lord on July 30, 2023.

Born January 4, 1935, in Brenham, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Edwin A. Kruse and Viola Krueger Kruse. She graduated from Brenham High School in 1953, attended Blinn Jr. College and received her B. S. degree in Mathematics from Texas Lutheran College in 1957, later taking post-graduate classes from UH/CLC. Janelle taught mathematics for 37 years before retiring from the Dickinson Independent School District In 1995, where she served as Math Department Chairperson at McAdams Junior High. She was a dedicated and caring teacher who kept returning to her passion for teaching after retirement working with the Alpha Gifted Program at Clear Creek for 5 years, and part-time for LaMarque ISD and DISD. Janelle was a devoted life-long Lutheran and a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Dickinson since 1957, where she served on various committees and as an Assistant Sunday School Superintendent. Janelle moved to Rockdale, Texas in 2020 to live with her daughter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription