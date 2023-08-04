ROCKDALE, TX — Janelle Kruse Platt, 88, of Dickinson, Texas and Rockdale, Texas departed into the loving arms of the Lord on July 30, 2023.
Born January 4, 1935, in Brenham, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Edwin A. Kruse and Viola Krueger Kruse. She graduated from Brenham High School in 1953, attended Blinn Jr. College and received her B. S. degree in Mathematics from Texas Lutheran College in 1957, later taking post-graduate classes from UH/CLC. Janelle taught mathematics for 37 years before retiring from the Dickinson Independent School District In 1995, where she served as Math Department Chairperson at McAdams Junior High. She was a dedicated and caring teacher who kept returning to her passion for teaching after retirement working with the Alpha Gifted Program at Clear Creek for 5 years, and part-time for LaMarque ISD and DISD. Janelle was a devoted life-long Lutheran and a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Dickinson since 1957, where she served on various committees and as an Assistant Sunday School Superintendent. Janelle moved to Rockdale, Texas in 2020 to live with her daughter.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Nancy Platt of Rockdale, Texas; four nieces -Beth Borgman, Kathy Sylvester, Margie Sager, and Sheree Black; four nephews — Mark Kruse, John Kruse, Mike Phillips and Rich Black and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Curtis Wayne Platt; her brother, Rev. Eugene Kruse; and her nephews, Pat Phillips and Don Black; and great-nephew Jeremy Rea Borgman.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on September 2, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Dickinson, Texas since there was a fire at Faith Lutheran, with a reception immediately following. A visitation will be held at 10:00 am before the service.
