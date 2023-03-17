GALVESTON, TX — Jane Belden Allensworth passed away January 18, 2023 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas.
She was born to Dr. Edgar “Armie” and Elinore (Scanlon) Belden on September 9th, 1937, in Marshall, Missouri. The family later moved to Jefferson City, Missouri where Jane was raised along with her two sisters. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of Missouri where she was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. Jane received her Bachelor of Science Degree and began working at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas where she met Dan Allensworth, a medical student. Jane and Dan married in 1962 and chose Galveston as their home and the place to raise their family.
Having studied at the Houston Museum of Fine Arts and at the Art Students League in New York, Jane was an accomplished artist. Her work has been shown in numerous solo and group exhibitions throughout the United States. Pieces of her art can be found in many permanent collections. An exhibition of her work is scheduled at the McClain Gallery in Houston, Texas from March 25 through May 6.
Jane was an avid gardener and hybridizing day lilies was her specialty. She excelled in investing in the stock market and spent many hours doing research. Friends and family consulted with her often for her expertise in both gardening and investing. She also enjoyed many years of playing tennis with friends in Galveston. Traveling with her husband and with her Galveston lunch group gave her many happy memories. She also enjoyed annual trips with friends from her college years.
Summers for Jane were spent in Central Lake, Michigan, where she gardened and spent many happy hours with her family and valued, life-long friends. Summers at the lake were especially treasured spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Priscilla Armistead Belden. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Dan Allensworth of Galveston, Texas, sister, Connie Daniels, of Laurens, South Carolina, son David Allensworth and wife Debbie Allensworth, daughter Sissie Donnell and husband Jeff Donnell, and seven grandchildren: Carter, Connor, Courtney and Caden Allensworth and John, Will and Kate Donnell.
Memorial services will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday, March 26 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston, Texas and in Central Lake, Michigan this summer.
