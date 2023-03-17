Jane Belden Allensworth

GALVESTON, TX — Jane Belden Allensworth passed away January 18, 2023 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas.

She was born to Dr. Edgar “Armie” and Elinore (Scanlon) Belden on September 9th, 1937, in Marshall, Missouri. The family later moved to Jefferson City, Missouri where Jane was raised along with her two sisters. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of Missouri where she was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. Jane received her Bachelor of Science Degree and began working at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas where she met Dan Allensworth, a medical student. Jane and Dan married in 1962 and chose Galveston as their home and the place to raise their family.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription