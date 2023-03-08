TEXAS CITY, TX — James Winston, Sr., 87, went home to be with Lord on Saturday, March 4, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 10, 1935, to Georgia and Ira Winston in Brenham, TX.
James was married to Bessie Simmons Winston and to this union five children was born, Valerie, Sandra, James, Jr., Lonnie and Terry.
James was a Texas City resident that was a welder by trade and retired from Galveston County Railroad. He was a faithful member of the West Point Baptist Church in Galveston, TX, under the leadership of Pastor Kerry W. Tillmon.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Simmons Winston, parents and siblings, Theodore Winston, Sr., Ira Winston, JD Winston and LC Winston.
James leaves precious memories with her children, Valerie Alridge, Sandra Simpson, James Winston, Jr., Lonnie Winston and Terry Winston; 8 grandchildren, Darrell, LaKisha, Brandy, Lonnie, Jr., Gretchin, Dante, Emmaunel, Morgan and Meagan; great grandchildren, Donovan, Jordan, Dariel, Makayla, Darrell, Jr., Sydney and Nichlus; sister, Winthia Robinson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
James will have a visitation at 12PM, followed by a service celebrating his life at 1:00 PM, on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at West Point Missionary Baptist Church, with Dr. Kerry W. Tillmon Pastor/Officiating. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.