GALVESTON, TX — James “Sunny” Holmes, 89 years old, passed away peacefully on Monday August 14, 2023 in Galveston County, Texas.

Born James Lewis Holmes to George “Dusty” Holmes and Martha Holmes (nee Roan) on Tuesday August 14, 1934, he was the second child and little brother to sister Shirley Jean Holmes (Carney). Sunny described his childhood growing up in Dallas as “idyllic” with “lots of ‘good trouble’ to get in”. Never one to mince words, he learned at a young age that to obtain what he wanted in life meant “hard work and determination”. This philosophy included winning the heart of his future bride, life and business partner, Patty Sue. Together, Sunny and Patty built a car dealership that catered to a hard-working yet underserved community, giving them the ability to obtain the dream of owning a car. Big Tex Auto Sales in Dallas was their main focus for over 40 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription