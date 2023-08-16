GALVESTON, TX — James “Sunny” Holmes, 89 years old, passed away peacefully on Monday August 14, 2023 in Galveston County, Texas.
Born James Lewis Holmes to George “Dusty” Holmes and Martha Holmes (nee Roan) on Tuesday August 14, 1934, he was the second child and little brother to sister Shirley Jean Holmes (Carney). Sunny described his childhood growing up in Dallas as “idyllic” with “lots of ‘good trouble’ to get in”. Never one to mince words, he learned at a young age that to obtain what he wanted in life meant “hard work and determination”. This philosophy included winning the heart of his future bride, life and business partner, Patty Sue. Together, Sunny and Patty built a car dealership that catered to a hard-working yet underserved community, giving them the ability to obtain the dream of owning a car. Big Tex Auto Sales in Dallas was their main focus for over 40 years.
Sunny also had many hobbies. A man of near ceaseless energy, Sunny enjoyed many physical activities such as water skiing, off road motorcycle competitions, running, crabbing, fishing, & golfing were among his many pleasures. In 2013 Sunny and Patty retired to Galveston, Texas where they owned a small beach house on the west end of the island they loved so dearly. Not one to slow down, Sunny kept busy by starting a small lawn mowing/handyman business, “Your Way Services”, that was very successful and brought him great satisfaction & joy.
Sunny is preceded in death by his parents, sister, and his beloved wife Patty. He is survived by his nephew, Rob Carney of Colorado, beloved cats Bella & Spot, and countless dear friends & acquaintances. Special thanks to Sodalis Senior Living and Affinity Hospice Care for their tender and loving care given to our Sunny these past difficult weeks.
Services for Sunny will be at Restland Cemetery, 13005 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75243 on Friday, August 18th, 2023. A closed casket viewing will begin at 9:00 am in the Chapel with Graveside Services at 10:00 am and a reception immediately after, also at Restland.
