James Morris Jim Reed

SANTA FE — Loving husband, best friend, son, father, brother, animal lover with a heart of gold.
Jim Reed passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his home. Jim was born in Texas City on August 9, 1961. He attended Texas City High School, where he graduated in 1979. Jim married his wife, Lea Ann Reed on December 28, 1979. They had one child, Jerry Lynn Reed.
He is survived by his wife, Lea Ann Reed of 43 years; son, Jerry Lynn Reed and daughter-in-law, Sarah; mother, Frances (Fran) Dickens of Slocum, TX; father, Jerry Reed and wife, Suzy of Palestine, TX; brothers, Richard Reed and wife, Patty of Hitchcock, TX, Phillip Sanders of Slocum, TX, Brance Reed and wife, Cerise of League City, TX; sisters, Allison Reed of College Station, TX and Michelle Reed Stelly and husband, Tony of Texas City, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was especially proud of his nephew, Dalton Lance Sanders and niece, Kaylie Mae Sanders- they held a special place in his heart, he loved them very much. He leaves behind his fur babies (The Reed Pawsee) who miss him dearly.
Jim worked many years for Texas Super Foods as a manager at many of their locations. Jim started his industrial career on April 11, 1988, with Union Carbide in Texas City, working in Bldg. 121. He met many wonderful people during his career with Union Carbide and joined Dow on April 15, 2007, where he worked alongside many people that he truly called his friends. During his employment with Dow he traveled to Thailand, Brazil, Netherlands, Argentina, Germany, and Belgium, just to name a few.
No services will be held. If you would like to honor Jim's memory, he was an animal lover and hated to see so many animals in need and killed daily. You may donate to an animal shelter or rescue of your choice or to one that Jim helped foster several dogs that is dear to his heart - Rangers Reach Rescue. RangersReach.org Paypal: rangersreach@gmail.com or Venmo @rangersreach noting "In Memory of Jim Reed".
The family would like to thank everyone for your kind words in remembrance of Jim. And our neighbors who helped during this tragedy, we truly have been blessed with such wonderful people on our street. We would also like to thank Santa Fe Fire and Rescue, Santa Fe Police Dept. and all the agencies that responded.
Hug your loved ones, tell them you love them often, don't put off your somedays - they are not promised.
