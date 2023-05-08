James Morris Jim Reed

SANTA FE — Loving husband, best friend, son, father, brother, animal lover with a heart of gold.

Jim Reed passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his home. Jim was born in Texas City on August 9, 1961. He attended Texas City High School, where he graduated in 1979. Jim married his wife, Lea Ann Reed on December 28, 1979. They had one child, Jerry Lynn Reed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription