James Massey May 1, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAN LEON, TX — James Massey was born on March 8, 1947. He was raised in Houston Texas. Jim was living in San Leon with his wife Lorrine at the time of his passing.He passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 25, 2023.Jim enjoyed fishing and hunting and was always cracking a joke. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts!He was survived by his Wife, Lorrine Massey; Sister, Gayle Nance; Daughters, Peggy Burgett, Heather Hoenshell and son-in-law Nicholis Hoenshell, Nicoel Massey; Grandchildren, Spencer Burgett, Michael Burgett, Timothy Burgett, Mallorie Hoenshell, Kylie Massey; Great Grandchildren, Hayden Burgett, Kaleb Burgett, Gavin Burgett, Joseph Burgett, and Tristan Burgett.There will be a private ceremony to spread his ashes with family members present. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesDel Papa 'upset' about Bud Light promotion with trans influencerBiz Buzz: DiBella's building owner fights to save signs; Ziegler's Foods plans post-Harvey returnGalveston's superintendent dilemma might have been avoidedGalveston ISD breaks ground on $189 million Ball High SchoolTrustees to meet over Galveston superintendent's 'ladies' commentLove Island: Galveston among top 10 U.S. cities for young singlesCruise Terminal 25 in a $53 million renovation, officials sayCivil forfeiture 'best tool to fight crime,' prosecutor arguesHotel Galvez still wants piece of Avenue P for a plazaMissing woman's body, cars found in Texas City lake CollectionsKemah holds 55th annual Blessing of the Fleet Boat ParadeTexas City celebrates Cinco de Mayo85th Annual Galveston County Fair & Rodeo wraps upThe Grand Kids FestivalGrand-prize winner announced in FeatherFest PhotoFest contestGalveston County Fair & Rodeo holds auctionGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesTriathletes compete in annual Ironman 70.3 TexasTexas City Disaster rememberedWinners chosen for fourth week of the FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest CommentedColumnist espoused fascism in Critical Race Theory (62) Columnist cherry-picked his defense of DeSantis (59) Let's talk some truth about telling lies (52) COM’s Community Remains at the Forefront of 2023 Bond (45) School choice will win because it delivers quality (45) Guest commentary: U.S. economy might get ugly before it gets better (44) Guest commentary: Stopping mass shootings begins with each of us (44) Guest commentary: Let's stand up to Dan Patrick's attack on academic freedom (42) We all should push back against toxic political dialogue (37) Galveston County Library Alliance checks out banned books (33)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.