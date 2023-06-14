James Julius JJ Wright, Jr.

LOCKHART, TX — On Wednesday, 6/7/2023, James Julius Wright, Jr. "JJ" passed away peacefully in his sleep in Lockhart, TX. JJ was the eldest of 4 children. He was born 12/22/1937 to Annie and James Wright, Sr.
JJ graduated from Santa Fe High School and subsequently enlisted in the Navy. He spent 2 years Active Duty and 3 years in the Reserves. After returning home to Santa Fe from the Navy, he met his wife Caroline Estella (Johnson). They were married on 1/29/1960 and spent 56 years together until Caroline's passing in 2016. James & Caroline lived most of their married life together in Santa Fe. They had 2 children, a son, Michael Wright, and a daughter, Michele Wright Kaye. JJ was a member of the IBEW Local 527. He worked as an electrician for 37 years. JJ loved to cook, especially barbeque. He kept the brisket on the pit until he was sure it had a thick "smoke ring". He wasn't big on watching TV but he was a fan of Nascar. So, you could find him in his recliner on the weekend when there was a Nascar race.
JJ is survived by his son, Michael Wright and his wife, Sherrie of Santa Fe; daughter, Michele Wright Kaye and her husband, Adam of Red Rock; granddaughter, Macy Layne (Wright) Wohleb and her husband, Lane of Friendswood; grandson, Ayden Mykel Kaye; and great-granddaughter, Cori Jayne Wohleb.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Randy Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Roy Johnson Jr., Bart Johnson, Adam Kaye, Ayden Kaye, Scott Maxwell, Fred Moser Jr., Mark Tuttoilmondo Sr., and Lane Wohleb.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
