TEXAS CITY, TX — James Henry “Jim” Ryan, III, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023, in Texas City, TX. He was born on August 5, 1931, in Houston, TX. He grew up in Alta Loma, TX and graduated from Santa Fe High School. He joined the Navy during the Korean Conflict and served on the aircraft carrier, U.S.S Randolph. While in the Navy he was able to travel extensively, visiting ports and cities around the world. After returning home as a civilian, he moved to Texas City, became a pipefitter, joined the Local Pipefitter’s Union, and proceeded to work for Monsanto (later known as Sterling Chemical) where he continued to work until retiring.
Jim loved to go fishing and taking long drives out on the Texas City Dike. He also enjoyed gardening and landscaping — something he shared with his wife, Margaret.
Jim was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Margaret (La Vergne) Ryan; his parents, James Henry Ryan, II, Roxie and Frances Ryan; brother, Warren Ryan.
He is survived by his brothers, Al Ryan and Richard Pack; his 5 children, Julie Vasseur Koch (Dyle), Mitchell Vasseur (Rhonda), James H. Ryan, IV (Angela), Marian Ryan and Jeff Ryan (Marlee); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, 10708 Hwy. 6, Santa Fe, TX 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.