James Edward Brittenham

SANTA FE, TX — James Brittenham, 49, of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away on February 8, 2023, after a short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
He was born in Prescott, Arizona, on September 23, 1973, to Bill and Sherry Brittenham. He grew up in Texarkana, Texas, with his two brothers, surrounded by his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
James served in the United States Navy as a submariner and worked for Marine Spill Response Corporation for 26 years. He was a gemcutter, lapidarist and avid rockhound who lived for the hunt of finding rocks, crystals, fossils and bones. He loved hiking, camping, canoeing, fishing and all things relating to being out in nature. He was also a true craftsman, who loved woodworking and could fix just about anything.
He is survived by his loving wife, Miki; his daughter, Mackenzie (Chris Yoakum) of Sacramento, California; his son, Zoey (Autumn Dotson) of Kyle, Texas; his dog, Dagmar; his two grandchildren, Zion and Porter Yoakum; his mother, Sherry; his two brothers, Jeff (Sheri) and Matt (Hannah); as well as his beloved nephews, niece, aunt and cousins.
He was preceded by his father, Bill Brittenham; his grandparents, Kenneth and Margie Walker.
Memorial services will be held on March 18, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hayes Funeral Home 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas, 77563. Services will be live-streamed on their website at www.HayesFuneralHome.com.
Donations may be made to the James Brittenham Earth Science Scholarship Fund with the Clear Lake Gem and Mineral Society @ https://gofund.me/de10d77e
