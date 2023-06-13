GALVESTON, TX — James A. Milligan Sr., affectionately known as Jimmy, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2023, in his beloved hometown of Galveston, Texas, due to complications from dementia. Born on September 4, 1935, Jimmy lived a full and vibrant life, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and dedication to his family and community.
Jimmy was a proud graduate of Kirwin High School and went on to further his education at North Texas State. He bravely served his country in the United States Marine Corps, receiving an honorable discharge for his dedication and service. Following his time in the military, Jimmy embarked on a successful career in the petrochemical industry, working for Monsanto and Sterling Chemical Companies.
Throughout his life, Jimmy was an avid sports enthusiast, passionately supporting the Texas Longhorns and the Green Bay Packers. His love for these teams brought him great joy and provided countless opportunities for bonding with family and friends. Jimmy’s unwavering loyalty and enthusiasm for his favorite teams will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.
A devout Catholic, Jim was a long time Eucharistic minister at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica where he worshiped as a child.
A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Jimmy is preceded in death by the love of his life, wife of 63 years, Lena. He was also preceded by his mother, Mary Francis Milligan, and his four brothers: Francis, John, Otis, and John Milligan.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Debbie Stock, and her husband, Steve Stock; his son, James Milligan Jr., and his partner Chad Bryant; and his son, Dominic, and his wife, Charla. Jimmy was also a proud grandfather to Stuart Stock, Hudson Stock and wife Madelyn, Lauren and Lynsay Milligan, as well as Makenzie, Kayleigh, and Aiden Loyd.
Jim’s family will receive visitors from 11:00-1:00 on Friday, June 16th at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A private military burial will follow.
The family would like to give special thanks to The Meridian Retirement Community staff and Village Hospice for the exceptional care that Jim received.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (ALZ.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.