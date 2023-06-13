James A. Milligan, Sr.

GALVESTON, TX — James A. Milligan Sr., affectionately known as Jimmy, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2023, in his beloved hometown of Galveston, Texas, due to complications from dementia. Born on September 4, 1935, Jimmy lived a full and vibrant life, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and dedication to his family and community.

Jimmy was a proud graduate of Kirwin High School and went on to further his education at North Texas State. He bravely served his country in the United States Marine Corps, receiving an honorable discharge for his dedication and service. Following his time in the military, Jimmy embarked on a successful career in the petrochemical industry, working for Monsanto and Sterling Chemical Companies.

