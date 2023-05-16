Jacquelyn Jeanette Jackie Archie

MONROE, LA — On the morning of May 13, 2023, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Archie passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. She passed from complications of her chronic medical conditions at Saint Francis Medical Center in Monroe Louisiana. Jackie was 63 years old.
Jackie was born in Galveston, Texas to Felee Fomby and Earlene Lewis Fomby in April of 1960. Jackie was an avid reader and excelled academically. She was a National Merit Scholar. After four years of college, she married the love of her life, Michael. Shifting focus from her academic pursuits after the birth of their sons, Matthew and Joshua, she became a devoted mother and homemaker.
Additionally, she loved reading horror novels and pursuing her hobbies passionately. She loved sewing and arts and crafts. She was especially fond of finding a great deal or bargain. She loved to travel so she could stop along the way to explore new places. She especially loved surrounding herself with family and telling stories.
Jackie is preceded in death by her father Felee Fomby, her mother Earlene Fomby, and her sister Everline Whiting. She is survived by her husband Michael, her sons Joshua and Matthew, her aunt Merdis Gordon, her sisters; Betty Andrews, Catherine Fomby, Cynthia Davis; her brother Lonnie "Bear" Fomby and brothers-in-law Anthony Archie and Lonnie Davis. As well as, her nephews Lonnie Fomby Jr., Reggie Fomby, Lonnie Davis Jr., Shivers Whiting, Shea Whiting, Andre Andrews and nieces Kesha Fomby, Sonya Fomby, Sharalyn Singleton.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 5 p.m. in the Espanola "BB" Johnson Memorial Chapel of E. R. Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Ave. O, Galveston, TX. Pastor D. J. Harris, officiating. Memorials may be sent to the mortuary. www.ERJFM.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.