Jacquelyn Jacque June Stevens

FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Jacquelyn "Jacque" June Stevens, 69, of Friendswood, TX passed away on December 21, 2022 in Pearland, TX. She was born on May 16, 1953 in Galveston, TX as the third child of Robert Earl Stevens, Sr. and Gerlie Mae Woodson Stevens.

Jacque grew up in Galveston where she attended Shiloh A.M.E. Church. She graduated from Ball High School in 1971. Jacque later earned her LVN diploma from PVAMU College of Nursing and her Bachelor of Science RN degree from the UT School of Nursing, Galveston, TX. Jacque was a very caring nurse and was a longtime employee of UTMB. She also provided home dialysis for her father.

