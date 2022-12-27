FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Jacquelyn "Jacque" June Stevens, 69, of Friendswood, TX passed away on December 21, 2022 in Pearland, TX. She was born on May 16, 1953 in Galveston, TX as the third child of Robert Earl Stevens, Sr. and Gerlie Mae Woodson Stevens.
Jacque grew up in Galveston where she attended Shiloh A.M.E. Church. She graduated from Ball High School in 1971. Jacque later earned her LVN diploma from PVAMU College of Nursing and her Bachelor of Science RN degree from the UT School of Nursing, Galveston, TX. Jacque was a very caring nurse and was a longtime employee of UTMB. She also provided home dialysis for her father.
Jacque loved life and having fun. She loved good movies and listening to music - Lionel Richie was her favorite singer. She was quite a singer herself. She enjoyed traveling and loved dogs. Her family and friends always looked forward to her famous Red Velvet Cake.
Jacque had a profound impact on her family, friends and community. She was a wonderful daughter, fun and supportive sister, an amazing aunt, loyal friend and active citizen in the community. Her community involvement included the Crisis Center of Galveston, working with the deaf community and she was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Beta Phi Omega Chapter.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Earl Stevens, Sr. and her grandparents Hamp and Hazel Woodson. Jacque is survived by her mother Gerlie Mae Woodson Stevens; sisters, Bobbye Jean Stevens Johnson, Geralyn Joy Stevens; brother Robert (Judy) Earl Stevens, Jr. and her many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends (longtime friend Marcella "Too-Too" Fontenot).
Please join us in celebrating Jacque's life on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. The service will be held at Shiloh A.M.E. Church located at 1310 29th St. in Galveston, TX and officiated by Rev. Brenda Johnson and under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home in Houston, TX.
The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Beta Phi Omega Chapter will conduct the Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. The memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m.
The family is requesting, in lieu of flowers and to honor Jacquelyn "Jacque" June Stevens' legacy, please consider contributing to the Alzheimer's Association using the following link http://act.alz.org/goto/JacquelynStevens. No donation is too small, as every little bit helps in the fight to end Alzheimer's disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.