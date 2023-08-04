GALVESTON, TX—Jacqueline (Jackie) Kay Maxey departed her earthly home on July 27, 2023 at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.
Jackie was the youngest child born September 11, 1962 to Johnie Maxey and the late Margaret Maxey. She was born and raised in Galveston with her ten siblings.
Jackie accepted Christ at a young age while being a member of Mt Pilgrim Baptist Church. While at Mt Pilgrim she was also a member of the Eastern Stars Sarah Palace 222. Jackie was educated through the Galveston Independent School District and was a 1981 graduate of Ball High School. She obtained skills in cosmetology and certified nursing assistance (CNA) after high school.
Jackie is preceded in death by her grandparents: Reece and Margaret Sheppard; her mother, Margaret Maxey; her Godmother, the late Corrine Smith; her siblings, Johnie Maxey Jr., Reece Maxey, Kenneth Maxey, Karen Maxey; her brother in law Otto Woods, Sr.; and her nephew, Paul Maxey.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her children; Keosha Maxey, Beonzia (Joshua) Maxey, and BoReece (Jaszman) Maxey; her grandchildren, David Williams, Desirae Williams, Deja Williams, Emmitt Williams, Zachary Maxey, and Zariyah Maxey; her father, Johnie Maxey; her siblings, Gloria Woods, Eva Guidry, Delores (Ronald, Sr.) Armstrong, Brenda (Lafayette, III) Mckinney, Daniel (Shunta) Maxey, Medina (Levy) Bernstine, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at West Point Baptist Church, 3003 Avenue M in Galveston, Texas with Reverend Michael Dwyer officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
