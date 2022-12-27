Jacqueline Ann Grossman, Jackie, age 95, passed peacefully, surrounded by close family, on Monday, December 12, 2022. She is reunited with her husband, Frank N. Grossman who preceded her in death on September 19, 2012. Jackie and Frank were supporting equals and represented the embodiment of unity, character, and grace.
Jackie's lifetime memories, anecdotes and sparkle will be celebrated and cherished by her three sons: Mark Grossman and wife Kimberly of Jonestown, TX. Reid Grossman and wife Allison of Washington, IL., Neil Grossman and wife Sharon of Jacksonville, Florida. She adored her grandchildren, Matthew, Kate, Jennifer, Ryan, and Kristin, her three great grandchildren, Mosher, Calla and Maxwell, her beautiful extended family, and the countless dear friends she made throughout her journey. She had a remarkable memory for people and their passions. She was blessed with the ability to connect with people. Jackie had a genuine interest in what others thought and felt.
Jackie was born in Casper, WY to Clarence and Mary Mosher and grew up in Dickenson, TX.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Marjorie, and Ginger and her brother Jack. Following her studies in Dallas, Jackie returned to Galveston and opened Jacqueline's Beauty Salon. Jackie supported husband Frank's career and relocated several times making homes in California, Illinois, Washington DC, and Maryland. Jackie returned to Galveston in 1988 and has been loving the island life ever since!
Jackie supported many organizations including Moody House, Rosenberg Library, Meals on Wheels, and Moody Methodist Church. She also practiced remedial reading with learning challenged students at nearby elementary schools. One of her favorite foundations was the Grand 1894 Opera House where she and Frank shared many memories.
Jackie was well known in Galveston, her "home" of many years, she truly loved the island. While she experienced some of the worst events Galveston had to dish up, ever the optimist, she believed in its bright and prosperous future. Jackie treasured her dining "get-aways" with dear friends, gatherings, quality time with her regular bridge group and getting wet with "swim-buddies" at the Emerald. When not watching the gulf, pelicans, and the antics of crazy tourists, you could find her with a book in hand expanding her horizons.
A private family service will be held on West Beach and at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations will be welcomed at: Galveston Island Meals on Wheels (GIMOW), at 2803 53rd St. Galveston, TX 77551, or through mealsonwheelsgalveston.org., the Coast Guard Foundation at coastguardfoundation.org., and the Rosenberg Library Restoration Project, 2310 Sealy Ave., Galveston TX 77550. Please celebrate Jackie's life by paying it forward. Bless you.
