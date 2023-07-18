Jack Wayne Blankenship

SANTA FE, TX — Jack Wayne Blankenship (89) of Santa Fe, TX passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Jack was born in Pauls Valley, OK to Howard Lee Blankenship and Mary Ellen Tomlinson Blankenship.

Jack was in the Ball High graduating class of 1952. At 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Korea. After his service, Jack returned and attended college at Texas Tech for a year. Soon after, Jack met Iris Lorraine Pitre and knew after dating for just three short months, that she was the one. Jack and Iris married in 1956. Jack worked at Pan American (Amoco) until he was laid off at which time he worked longshore with his father and uncles throwing cotton. Jack was later hired at Monsanto Chemicals in 1959 as an operator, retiring from Sterling Chemical as a Carpenter Leadman after 39 1/2 years of service.

