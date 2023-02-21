Irma Jean Nelson

MANVEL, TX — Irma Jackson Boyd-Nelson, born June 21, 1939, to Rev. W. J. Jackson and Emmie Jackson in Arcadia, Louisiana. She received her heavenly wings on February 14, 2023.

Her family moved to Galveston, Texas when she was 9 years old. It was at this age she began to receive her religious training in Jerusalem Baptist Church where her father pastored and later under the leadership of Rev. A.S. Johnson. Her love for Christ led her through all auxiliaries holding numerous positions. Irma later moved her membership to Greater St. Matthews, Hitchcock, Texas under Rev. W. L. Randall Jr. after moving to LaMarque, Texas.

