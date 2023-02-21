Irma Jean Nelson

MANVEL, TX — Irma Jackson Boyd-Nelson, born June 21, 1939, to Rev. W. J. Jackson and Emmie Jackson in Arcadia, Louisiana. She received her heavenly wings on February 14, 2023.
Her family moved to Galveston, Texas when she was 9 years old. It was at this age she began to receive her religious training in Jerusalem Baptist Church where her father pastored and later under the leadership of Rev. A.S. Johnson. Her love for Christ led her through all auxiliaries holding numerous positions. Irma later moved her membership to Greater St. Matthews, Hitchcock, Texas under Rev. W. L. Randall Jr. after moving to LaMarque, Texas.
Irma attended Galveston schools: George W. Carver Elementary School and graduated from Central High School in 1956. She later attended Texas Southern University where she studied Early Childhood and received her certification for Director and Counselor.
Irma worked with Galveston County Headstart Programs, Early Childhood and The Yeager Home Youth Shelter for more than 35 years upon retirement. This servant duty of caring for children and families was a great joy for her.
Irma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray Nelson; daughter, Sheryle Jackson; son, Johnny Boyd Jr.; great grandson, Christopher Boyd Jr. and loving brothers and sisters.
As Matriarch of the Jackson Family, her memories will be cherished forever by her brother, Len Muhamad (Linda), sister-in-law Velma Jackson, Pamela Jackson and Johnny Boyd Sr. Her legacy will be carried on by her children; Janice Boyd Watson, Vanessa Jones (Nate), Kimberly Boyd, and Anthony Boyd I. (Lagaya). She will forever be grateful for helping to raise and nurture close relationships with her thirteen grandchildren, thirty great-grands and five great-great grands. Her dearly beloved God-children: Yvonne Gerard and Ronnie Chatman, her special friends: Edward Alfred Jr., Mae Walker, Ester Smith and a host of nieces and nephews.
We would like to extend a special thanks to Aunt Pamela Jackson for her extraordinary love as our mother's caregiver.
We also thank Dr. Sandhya Mokkala, Internal Medicine, Dr. Kirk Kanady, Greater Houston Radiation Oncology, Living Hope Home Healthcare,
and HCA Hospital Staff of Pearland, Texas.
A visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of her life at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 SH-6, Hitchcock, TX 77563, Rev. Dr. William Randall, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Hayes-Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock. Please visit ERJFM.com for any additional information.
