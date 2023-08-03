GALVESTON, TX — Ira Jay Levin, a true BOI (Born on the Island), lived almost his entire life in Galveston, Texas. He passed away at the age of 75 on August 2, 2023, in his home. He was born on August 14, 1947, to the late Josephine and Hyman Levin.
Ira graduated from Ball High School in 1965, after which he began working with his father in real estate and insurance. Eventually, he took over the family business and later owned and operated his own company, Ira Levin Insurance. He built lasting relationships with his clients, many of whom became lifelong friends.
Ira was a member of Congregation Beth Jacob. He was an avid golfer and a proud, longtime member of the Galveston Country Club, where he liked to spend his weekends. He enjoyed bowling and spent many years participating in a bowling league. Ira also loved to play poker with friends and was amazing at trivia games.
Ira had a unique personality that drew people to him. He LOVED being the center of attention, and making people laugh gave him great joy. His sharp wit, timing, and unique sense of humor made him an entertainer at heart. His ability to connect with others and his genuine friendship will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ira is survived by a son, Ehren Scott Levin, residing in Glendale, California, as well as his sister, Annette Segall, from Baltimore, Maryland. He is also survived by his former wife, Ruthie Levin; niece, Jocelyn Segall; and nephews, Andrew and Jordan Segall. He also leaves behind his loyal companion, his beloved dog, Mollie.
A graveside service to honor Ira’s life will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 10 am at Congregation Beth Jacob Cemetery, 61st Street & Avenue T 1/2, Galveston, with Rabbi Peter Kessler officiating.
