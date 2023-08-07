LA MARQUE, TX — Horace Glynn Splawn, Sr., 95, of La Marque passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023. He was born on March 28, 1928 in Prairieville, Texas.
Horace was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ethel (Guy) and his wife of 64 years, Dorothy. He referred to her as “The Love of My Life”. He is survived by his sons, Chuck (Horace Jr.) and wife Sophia of Santa Fe and Rusty and fiancée Wendy Dill of La Marque; and granddaughters Chevis and Chloe.
Horace worked for Monsanto from 1951-1986, 35 years, as a pipefitter. He was involved in whatever endeavors his children were doing while growing up. Horace coached his son’s little league teams and was a 4-H leader. He was very active with the Galveston County 4-H Extension office. Horace was on the Board of Directors for the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo in the 70’s and early 80’s. He always stayed busy fixing things and tinkering. He received great joy from spending time with friends and their families.
There will be a graveside service at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock 10:00am Thursday, August 10, 2023 under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home-La Marque and officiated by Deacon Alvin Lovelady.
95 is a long life but not enough for the family; we wanted forever. He was a kind and good person.
Explore the history of Seawolf Park and the USS Cavalla, a World War II submarine lost in action. Located on Pelican Island, north of Galveston, Seawolf Park is a fisherman's paradise with historic landmarks, including the USS Stewart and the USS Cavalla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.