MUSCATINE, IOWA — Holly Kay Kilberger (Worley) passed away on June 11, 2023, in her hometown of Santa Fe, TX. Born September 10, 1989 in Texas City, TX. Holly was a recent resident of Muscatine, Iowa.
She leaves behind her husband, Matthew Kilberger of Muscatine, Iowa; mother, Debra Worley; father, Jerry Worley Sr.; brother; David Vaughn; sister, Darla Moore; nephew, Wyatt Allen Moore, all of Santa Fe; grandfather, James Bolton of La Marque.
Holly was also beloved by her in laws and extended family in Iowa and an absolutely countless number of close friends. Words fall short to explain the effect that Holly’s presence and friendship had on so many, but the outpouring of sympathy and sense of loss for Holly has been tremendous, as so many recount her impact on their lives and the tremendous grief they feel at her sudden passing.
Holly was always sweet and kind, always her own person, and always wise beyond her years. She had a passionate love of an eclectic range of music, an amazing sense of fashion, and enjoyed photography, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys with her friends and family and relaxing and watching Jeopardy with her many cats and her beloved dog Kadi.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association at mda.org.
We all love you and miss you Holly.
Memorial Services for Holly will be Friday, June 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX, and live streamed at www.HayesFuneralHome.com.
