TEXAS CITY, TX — Herman Thomas Toups, Jr., age 73, of Texas City, Texas passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Baylor St. Luke's Hospital in Houston, Texas.
A visitation with family will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expwy, Texas City, Texas. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave. N., Texas City, Texas.
Tommy was a lifelong resident of Texas City, born there on September 16, 1949. He was brought home from the hospital to his parent's new home to live there with his older sister, Pat, and eventually his younger sister, Evelyn. He attended Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School and Texas City High School. He loved working in his father's grocery stores during the summers; enjoying Boy Scouting with his friends; and hunting with his dad, beginning a passion for this sport.
He attended Texas A&M University, earning a B.S. in Recreation and Parks in 1971. He was a proud member of the Corps of Cadets and was the first of many Toups family members to attend Texas A&M University. It was there at a dance where he met his first wife, LaRona.
Upon graduation he moved back to Texas City and worked for the Texas City park's department before joining his father in business. He and LaRona raised their children at their family home on Mainland Drive. He took over the reins of Toups Ice Service and became owner for the remainder of his career. Upon retirement in 2000 he began a life of travel and leisure that he had not had time for as a small business owner. In 2018 he met his current wife, Lana, and they were married on January 7, 2023. They were able to have a wonderful honeymoon cruise in Hawaii before his illness was discovered.
Tommy was an active member of his community. After earning his Eagle Award in 1964 as a youth, he continued his work as an adult with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts throughout his life. His involvement included leading troops, chairing many committees, serving on the board, and earning many adult awards and recognitions. He was also an active member of his church. He was involved with the Knights of Columbus, ultimately serving as the Grand Knight. As a member of the Rotary Club of Texas City he served as a Director, President, and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a member of the of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce for many years, including being a Director.
Tommy enjoyed his time at the Toups ranch all his life, spending time with friends and family. In fact, he never met a stranger and often invited surprise guests to the property. His cruising life probably kept Princess cruises in business as he completed almost 60 cruises in retirement. He became an avid photographer and videographer. He especially loved taking pictures of wildlife, often in the national parks he visited. Everyone, including tour guides and friends, have benefited from his sharing of these experiences through his awesome videos and photos.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Florence Toups of Texas City, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Lana Anderson Toups; his son, Herman Thomas Toups III and his wife Beverly, and their children Samantha Florence Toups and Herman Thomas Toups IV. Also, his sister, Florence Patricia Kingshott and her husband Ed; his sister, Evelyn Toups Vittone and her husband John; his niece and goddaughter, Dr. Gloria Vittone Echeverria, her husband Dr. AJ Echeverria and their son, Samuel; his niece Cynthia Anne Vittone; bonus daughter's Susan Bailer, Heather Nugent and their children, Ashton Wilson, Tyler Bailey, Jackson Nugent, Andrew Nugent, Harrison Nugent, and great grandchild, Shepherd Wilson.
His pallbearers are Herman Thomas Toups IV, John Vittone, Dr. AJ Echeverria, Perry O'Brien, Sonny Tholken and Kirk Broiles. Honorary pallbearers are Ed Kingshott and Roland Castanie.
