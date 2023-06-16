LEAGUE CITY, TX — Herman Magdaleno, beloved father, husband, grandfather, and brother passed away in his home with his daughter by his side at the age of ninety on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 7:32 AM. Born to Delores Sevilla and Rosalio Magdaleno on June 8, 1932, in Lorain, Ohio. As a youth, he worked as a pin setter for local bowling alley and on a cherry farm in Avon, OH. Herman graduated from Lorain High school and enlisted in the US Army in September of 1952 earning the rank of a Corporal working as a combat engineer. He was stationed in Korea during the war around 1952-53. One of his early jobs upon returning home included work at the Lorain shipyards. Herman loved adventure and moved to California in 1956 and married his high school sweetheart Cecelia Delgado. In May of 1963 he gave birth to his first child David Herman who sadly passed away in January of 1964. In July 1970 Herman was again blessed with a child Melissa. In Pasadena, Ca, he, and Cecelia raised Melissa and made many friends and helped family members as they made their way out to CA. All while working a humble job as a pressman for a plastics printing company.
After Cecelia’s passing in December of 1999, Herman focused his love on his daughter’s growing family. Eventually moving to Texas to live with Melissa, Glenn, and the young grandchildren. It was there that he met his second wife, Lois Jewell. As friendly neighbors they would visit on the front porch and talked daily. Lois and Herman soon found a friendship and kindred spirit and married in a quite civil ceremony on November 17, 2009. They lived lovingly together for 14 years in the Dickinson and the League City area. He cared for Lois throughout her struggle with Alzheimer’s until her passing in January of 2023.
Herman enjoyed every moment of retirement life, by taking a few small trips to CA and endless photos of every grandchild’s Birthday party, he was part of line dancing at the local community center, coached beginning soccer teams, attend Cowboy Church, and helped daily with the care and running around for his 3 grandchildren. This included attending all school events, music recitals, and the children’s sporting events snapping pictures of every memorable event.
Herman is survived by his daughter Melissa A Magdaleno, son in law Glenn F Johnson, grandson Akorren S Johnson, and granddaughters Zhivanna C Magdaleno and Merlova S Johnson, brothers Angelo Magdaleno (Nancy) and Manuel Magdaleno (Karen). It was Herman’s desire to be cremated and have part of his ashes interned at the Houston National Cemetery at 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77038. A small ceremony will be held on Friday, June 23rd at 10:30 AM. With reception following at the Magdaleno Johnson residence. A second portion of his ashes will be place in Ukiah, CA with his first wife, Cecelia. A mass will be held in memorial for him at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in League City, TX , at 4:30pm on August 26, 2023.
