GALVESTON, TX — Henry Philip Boening, a proud BOI (Born on Island), was born April 25, 1945, to Frederick and Elsie Thomas Boening; the third of four children. He passed away March 29, 2023, at UTMB Clear Lake. Memorial services are 1:00pm Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Reverend Stephen Hill officiating.
Henry attended Galveston public schools- Travis Elementary, Lovenberg Jr. High, and Ball High School. Graduating in 1963 he played football at Ball High and was co-captain his senior year as well as selected for All-District honors. He was also Prom King that year.
After graduating from Ball High, he attended Texas Lutheran College (now TLU) in Seguin, Texas. There he played football all four years and was co-captain his senior year. He was also president of the T Association and president of his fraternity. It was there he met his future wife, Peggy. He received his Master of Education in Administration and Supervision with Superintendent Certification from the University of Houston in 1972.
He began his long tenure in education in 1968. He was a teacher at Parkview Intermediate School in Pasadena ISD and teacher/coach at Westchester High School in Spring Branch ISD. In Fort Bend ISD he was a teacher/coach, defensive coordinator of the Dulles football team, assistant principal at Dulles High School, and principal of Willowridge High School. He was named Superintendent of Somerset ISD in 1981 and was there for six years. He then moved to Galveston ISD where he was Assistant Superintendent for Business and then Superintendent. He retired from GISD in 2002.
After leaving GISD he was a consultant for Texas School Performance Review, Interim Superintendent for Marion ISD, Texas Education Agency Conservator for North Forest ISD and Austin ISD. He then took the position of president of the Galveston Island Redevelopment Authority until 2019.
Henry and Peggy were married in 1969 (the day before the men first landed on the moon). They have two children, Richard (Ricky) and Katherine (Katie).
Their lives were then filled with ball games, dancing recitals, scouts, band concerts, gymnastics, cheerleading, golf, jogging, travel and family fun. When the grandchildren arrived, the good times multiplied! After retiring they continued traveling and added cruising with family and friends to such destinations as Alaska, Panama Canal, and the West Coast.
Henry's community involvement was spent serving on many boards and committees: Galveston Neighborhood Partnership, Race Relations, United Way Board of Directors, Campaign Chairman 1997, Galveston Rotary Club, Communities in Schools, Sunday Morning Coffee Club, and First Presbyterian Church as Deacon and Finance Trustee. He was also in the Texas Association of School Administrators, American Association of School Administrators, and the Texas Association of School Business Administrators.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Frederick C. Boening, Jr., and brother Bert W. Boening. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret (Peggy) of Galveston, son Richard and husband Chris Carl of Galveston, daughter Katie Cumbus and husband Kevin of Charlotte, NC, grandchildren Sophia Carl-Boening of Galveston, Cooper and Camille Cumbus of Charlotte, NC, sister Carol Wyly and husband Bill of Texas City, sister-in-law Mary Boening of Houston, sister-in-law Dorothy Boening of Kansas City, Missouri, sister-in-law Kathy Clemmer and husband Mike of Seguin, brother-in-law Bobby Briell and wife Claudia of Seguin, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He will be remembered as an intelligent, hardworking, patient, and kind man who cared deeply for his family, friends, and his community.
Memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church in Galveston, GISD Education Foundation, American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association, or the charity of your choice.
