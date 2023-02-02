Henry Louis "Pete" Armstrong Feb 2, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTON, TX — Henry Louis Armstrong "Pete", 63, went home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2023, at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas.Henry leaves precious memories with his wife, Mildred; siblings, along with a host of nieces and nephews as well as other extended family and friends.There will be a visitation at 10AM, followed by a service celebrating his life at 11AM on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at The Bridge Church, 5801 Avenue S. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston police chief on leave over miscommunication after SWAT raidGalveston SWAT team wrecks wrong house in search for wrong suspectBiz Buzz: Walmart unveils major makeover; hybrid vacation property launches on islandDocuments detail La Marque lockdown, employee concernsFormer Santa Fe mayor arrested on Nevada warrant, authorities saidGalveston officials blindsided by questionable SWAT raidLeague City to spend $200,000 on license plate camerasHistoric Black church in Galveston granted $100,000 for restorationGalveston police knew suspect had left before destructive raid, attorneys assertGalveston's civilian leaders have a lot to explain about SWAT raid CollectionsMardi Gras kicks off early on MainlandNew League City Bark Park goes to the dogsGalveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine CenterCook-off teams compete in Yaga’s Chili Quest and Beer FestCounty events celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.Plungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics programChecks in the MailCounty celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, parades CommentedHow about covering the corruption many worry about (97) Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (82) Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (80) This country needs meaningful, hateless immigration reform (74) Paxton has good reason to seek LGBTQIA information (68) Those opposed to gun control are mentally ill (55) Guest commentary: US needs immigrants as much as they need us (55) Galveston's civilian leaders have a lot to explain about SWAT raid (45) We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (42) Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (42)
