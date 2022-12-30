Helen Long

HOUSTON, TX — Helen Margrette Long, 90, of Houston, Texas passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 following a brief illness.

Helen was born in Palestine, Texas on April 5, 1932 to Verna and & Faye Stewart. She met and married the love of her life at the age of 17 and was happily married to Bobby Long for 51 years. Bob’s job moved them many times throughout their long marriage. They together enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and vacationing to numerous locations in their travel trailer. Helen spent her entire life devoted to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

