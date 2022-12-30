Helen Long

HOUSTON, TX — Helen Margrette Long, 90, of Houston, Texas passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 following a brief illness.
Helen was born in Palestine, Texas on April 5, 1932 to Verna and & Faye Stewart. She met and married the love of her life at the age of 17 and was happily married to Bobby Long for 51 years. Bob’s job moved them many times throughout their long marriage. They together enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and vacationing to numerous locations in their travel trailer. Helen spent her entire life devoted to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bob, parents Verna and Faye, 4 siblings, Homer, James, Patsy, and Donald.
She is survived by her sister, Doris Grounds of Palestine, TX; her children: Robert Long and wife Alice of Missouri City, TX, Richard Long and wife Beth of Plano, TX, Donna Powell and husband Paul of Dickinson, TX; grandchildren: Brian Cannon, Sarah Torres and husband Manny, Ellen Long, Morgan McCarter and husband Daryn, Brittany Stroud and husband Ethan, Michael Long, Camryn Powell and Matthew Long; great grandchildren: Maia, Damien, Hazel, Sterling, Max, Callan, Gabriel, Slade, Oliver, and Tatum plus numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Monday, January 2 at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral immediately following at Forest Park East Funeral Home & Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children and Cure SMA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.