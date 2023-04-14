GALVESTON,TX — Helen J. Drake received her heavenly wings on April 10, 2023, at UTMB Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.
Ms. Jean as she was known by many was born in Alexandria, Louisiana, on January 29th, to Alfred and Lillie B. Green. She was the youngest of 5 children born to this union.
Ms. Jean accepted Christ at an early age, and spent her life spreading God’s love through her advocacy for others. She retired from UTMB as an Anesthesiology Technician, and spent her latter years as a Home Health Care Provider. Jean loved helping others and provided support to individuals in need.
Ms. Jean spent many years working with her church, Mount Moriah Baptist helping with Vacation Bible School and many other events. She was such a giving person to everyone who crossed her path. If you met her you could always expect a real honest conversation on the best route to take for success.
Ms. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, the father of her three children, Oscar Drake, Jr., her son, Raymond Drake, two sisters, Rowena Jenkins and Bettye Williams, and one brother, Willie Green.
Ms. Jean leaves cherished memories with her one sister, Alma Green of Galveston, TX; two daughters, Helen (Charles) Carter of Dayton, Ohio and Brenda (James) Drake of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Shamon (Dion) Williams, assigned in North Carolina and Charles Carter III of Columbus, OH; two great grandchildren, Ryleigh Williams of North Carolina and Myles E. Carter of Columbus, OH; a special niece, Marylois Green of Chicago, IL; a special nephew, Curtis Green of Texas City, TX; special family friends The Palmer’s and a host of loving nieces, nephews and family friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 11AM, followed by a service celebrating her life at 12:00 PM at Norris D Burkley Professional Services, with Pastor Dexter Henderson of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church officiating. Immediately following will be the interment at Rising Star Cemetery. a salute by the Grand High Court Heroines of Jericho, P.H.A. Texas Jurisdiction.
