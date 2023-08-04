NORTH SYRACUSE, NY — Heidi Eisenmann, 50, of North Syracuse, passed away August 3, 2023.
Heidi was born in Red Bank, New Jersey on August 15, 1972 to Dennis Eisenmann and Georgina Eastmond.
A 1990 graduate of Ball High School in Galveston, TX, Heidi went on to attend the University of Houston for 2 years, majoring in Restaurant and Hotel Management. She then worked various hospitality positions in Galveston, TX. Heidi worked as a CNA at Elderwood and Loretto. Most recently, she worked part time at Walmart in Cicero. She was very passionate about saving stray cats and spent a lot of time volunteering in both Galveston and Cicero for the Cat Coalition. She also enjoyed surfing, biking and spending time with family and friends.
She was predeceased by her Maternal Grandparents, Francis and Nan Eastmond of Keyport, NJ and Paternal Grandparents, James and Florence Eisenmann of Keyport, NJ
She is survived by her Parents, Dennis Eisenmann and Georgina Eastmond; Step-Mother, Gena Krannig; Sister, Heather Adams; Two Nephews, Kyle (Kate) Spivak, Liam Adams; Niece, Alyssa (Wes) Spivak; Uncle, Glenn Eastmond; beloved Cat, Ditto.
There will be no services at this time.
If you would like to honor Heidi’s memory, please consider making a donation to the CNY Cat Coalition.
