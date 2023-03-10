GALVESTON, TX — Harry Morrow Little, III was born on 2/9/54 in Galveston, Texas. He passed away on 3/12/22 in Austin, Texas. His parents were Harry M Little, Jr., MD and Sherman Hart Little.
He attended La Marque High School and finished his education by obtaining a graduate degree from the University of Houston at Clear Lake. He worked in retail for several years. He then began a decades long career of giving back to his community as a high school teacher. He initially taught at Dickinson High School and later at Ball High School in Galveston. He also frequently served as a faculty sponsor for student service organizations and UIL events. For many years he enjoyed acting at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse in Dickinson.
He is survived by his three siblings: James Hart Little, MD, William Sherman Little, and Katherine Calhoun Little. He also leaves behind a large extended family including his beloved nieces and nephews.
Harry was extraordinarily passionate about his teaching, the Ball High community, and especially his "kids". He often encouraged his students to pursue an education that would allow them to create better lives for themselves, as well as help the communities in which they lived. The best way to honor his memory is to make sure that he continues to impact the students that meant so much to him. A memorial scholarship has been established to assist graduating Ball High students that are attending 2-year colleges or trade schools.
Contributions to the scholarship can be made at the following address: Harry Morrow Little, III Memorial Scholarship, C/O Galveston Independent School District, 3904 Avenue T, Galveston, Texas 77550.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.