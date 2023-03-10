GALVESTON, TX — Harry Morrow Little, III was born on 2/9/54 in Galveston, Texas. He passed away on 3/12/22 in Austin, Texas. His parents were Harry M Little, Jr., MD and Sherman Hart Little.

He attended La Marque High School and finished his education by obtaining a graduate degree from the University of Houston at Clear Lake. He worked in retail for several years. He then began a decades long career of giving back to his community as a high school teacher. He initially taught at Dickinson High School and later at Ball High School in Galveston. He also frequently served as a faculty sponsor for student service organizations and UIL events. For many years he enjoyed acting at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse in Dickinson.

