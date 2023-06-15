Harry James Allen

TEXAS CITY, TX — On September 29, 1946, in Winnfield, Louisiana, Arthur and Fannie Nash Allen welcomed their first child, Harry James. When Harry was five years old, his father relocated to Texas with plans to move the rest of the family once he was established. Unfortunately, Arthur was killed in a construction accident in Galveston and Fannie decided to move the family to Texas City as planned, close to her brother Harry after whom she had named her first son.

Harry attended school in the La Marque Independent School District at Woodland Elementary and eventually Lincoln High School, where he was a member of the Mighty Eagle Marching Band in the clarinet section. Upon graduating high school in 1964, Harry enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for four years, the last of those years in the Vietnam Conflict. It was there that his lifelong love of cooking began. Returning stateside, he enrolled in the Petroleum Technology program at College of the Mainland. In addition to pursuing his education, he also pursued the “little sandy-haired girl” he had admired for many years, Hazel Jean Parker. On July 18, 1969, the couple was united in holy matrimony. Two daughters were born to this union — Carmen Elizabeth and Christina Joy.

