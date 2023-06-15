Harry James Allen

TEXAS CITY, TX — On September 29, 1946, in Winnfield, Louisiana, Arthur and Fannie Nash Allen welcomed their first child, Harry James. When Harry was five years old, his father relocated to Texas with plans to move the rest of the family once he was established. Unfortunately, Arthur was killed in a construction accident in Galveston and Fannie decided to move the family to Texas City as planned, close to her brother Harry after whom she had named her first son.
Harry attended school in the La Marque Independent School District at Woodland Elementary and eventually Lincoln High School, where he was a member of the Mighty Eagle Marching Band in the clarinet section. Upon graduating high school in 1964, Harry enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for four years, the last of those years in the Vietnam Conflict. It was there that his lifelong love of cooking began. Returning stateside, he enrolled in the Petroleum Technology program at College of the Mainland. In addition to pursuing his education, he also pursued the “little sandy-haired girl” he had admired for many years, Hazel Jean Parker. On July 18, 1969, the couple was united in holy matrimony. Two daughters were born to this union — Carmen Elizabeth and Christina Joy.
Harry pursued a career with Amoco Oil Company, beginning as a pipefitter and eventually ending his career as a warehouse supervisor. In 2000, he opted to take an early retirement after 31 years of service. However, his work did not end. After retirement, Harry began restoring homes with his brothers, Henry, and Oscar, and drove buses for the Hitchcock and La Marque Independent School Districts as well as Connect Transit. In 2004, Harry was ordained as an elder at the Westward Church of Christ, a role in which he diligently served until his health began to fail. Over the years, he worked in the church as a Benevolence Committee member, Exhortation Group leader, bible class teacher, bus driver, and song leader. Harry was a willing worker and ready servant, and his presence will be missed by the entire congregation.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings: Oscar Allen, Lessie Mahoney, and Audrey Allen.
Harry transitioned from this life on June 12, 2023, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital surrounded by family. His memory will live on through his devoted wife of 53 years, Hazel; daughters Carmen Allen (Steve Sewell) of Texas City and Christina Allen of Houston; one granddaughter, Alexandra Sewell; “bonus” grandchildren Stephen Rowe and Sarah Rowe of Texas City; brothers Henry Allen (Hilma) of Houston and Arnold Dean Allen (Erma) of Texas City; sisters-in-law Fay Cousey and Toni Rowe (Gene), numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, friends, and his family at the Westward Church of Christ.
Anyone who met Harry immediately realized that he knew no strangers, and he blessed many through his love of cooking (especially his Christmas fruitcake cupcakes!). His heart for servitude and fellowship will certainly be his legacy, and he will surely be missed.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Westward Church of Christ, 302 N. Westward, Texas City, Texas 77591. A viewing will take place before the service from 9:00 — 10:45 a.m.
The family would like to thank the staff of UTMB for their kindness and diligent care over the past few months. We are appreciative and grateful.
The Service will be livestreamed on the Westward Church of Christ Facebook and YouTube pages.
