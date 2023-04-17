GALVESTON, TX — Grace Leona Jordon Clifford died on 14 April 2023 at the age of 98 and a half. She was born in Galveston on 9 Nov 1924 to William and Grace Jordon. She was raised on the island and graduated from Ball High School. Shortly after she married another BOI, Jackson A. Clifford on 11 Nov 1943 they raised four children while residing in their home in La Marque, TX. While keeping their roots in Galveston the family spent much time swimming, crabbing, and fishing in the Gulf waters. They eventually built their retirement home (the Camp) on Offatt’s Bayou where they entertained all their family and friends throughout the rest of their lives.
Grace and Jack loved to travel and did so extensively. First taking their children on road trips throughout the US, then in later years, taking their grandchildren on many more cross-country adventures. While Jack was working at Union Carbide in Antwerp, Belgium, they traveled extensively in Europe as well as the Scandinavian countries. After Jack’s retirement in 1980 they joined their daughter’s family for another summer of travel in Europe. Then they set their travel sites on Alaska, making several trips both by ship and by car.
Grace showed artistic talent from an early age when she learned to play the violin and piano. As the years progressed, she became a talented painter, author, and Ukulele player. She entertained her family by playing and teaching fun songs on the piano delighting each generation of kids. She painted numerous pictures depicting places she had been or settings she found worth preserving. She published a 433-page book on the life and history of the Jordon-Clifford family so their written history will be preserved. She was an active member of OLLI, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, where she perfected her writing style, learned to play the Ukulele, acted in theatre productions and Mahjong. She was a long-time member of RSVP of Galveston County volunteering in many different capacities. All these activities provided her a wealth of fun and learning through the years. She was also a long-time member of The Wanders Motorcycle Club of Mount Vernon, IN. Grace was also a charter member of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in La Marque. Teaching Sunday school was one of the activities she enjoyed the most.
Grace is predeceased by her mother and father, Captain William Jordon and Grace Jordon, husband Jackson A. Clifford, her sister Anna Mae Hopper, her son Richard E. Clifford and her grandson Robert Scott Moss. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Smirle, sister Mary Lou Edwards, son Jackson A. Clifford, Jr. and wife Shirley, daughter Carol J. Christie and husband Richard, and son William E. Clifford, Sr. and wife Cheryl. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Kimberly Clifford, Robert Clifford and wife Kelly, David Moss, Robin Thomas and husband Jamey, Richard Clifford, Jr. and wife Teresa, Scott Clifford and wife Stacey, William Clifford, Jr. and wife Carol, Luke Clifford, Amy Clifford Martinez, and seventeen great grandchildren.
Grace lived a productive, fruitful life leaving behind friends and family that will forever be grateful for all she did to ensure those around her were loved and well cared for. Her memory will forever live on in whose lives she touched. She lived her final year of life at The Meridian in Galveston where she received excellent care. The family would like to thank the staff at The Meridian and The Village Hospice Center for their vigilant and compassionate care and support. In lieu of flowers the family requests remembrances be made to St. Michael’s Church, 1601 Lake Road, La Marque, TX 77568.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the J. Levy and Termini Funeral Home, 2128 Broadway, Galveston. Her funeral will be at St. Michael’s Church at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, 20 April 2023, with Father Bob Moore officiating. Interment will be at the Trinity Episcopal Cemetery, on Broadway between 40th and 43rd streets. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the family camp after the interment.
