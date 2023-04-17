Grace Leona Jordon Clifford

GALVESTON, TX — Grace Leona Jordon Clifford died on 14 April 2023 at the age of 98 and a half. She was born in Galveston on 9 Nov 1924 to William and Grace Jordon. She was raised on the island and graduated from Ball High School. Shortly after she married another BOI, Jackson A. Clifford on 11 Nov 1943 they raised four children while residing in their home in La Marque, TX. While keeping their roots in Galveston the family spent much time swimming, crabbing, and fishing in the Gulf waters. They eventually built their retirement home (the Camp) on Offatt’s Bayou where they entertained all their family and friends throughout the rest of their lives.

Grace and Jack loved to travel and did so extensively. First taking their children on road trips throughout the US, then in later years, taking their grandchildren on many more cross-country adventures. While Jack was working at Union Carbide in Antwerp, Belgium, they traveled extensively in Europe as well as the Scandinavian countries. After Jack’s retirement in 1980 they joined their daughter’s family for another summer of travel in Europe. Then they set their travel sites on Alaska, making several trips both by ship and by car.

