Gordon Allan Buchhorn

HITCHCOCK, TX — Gordon Allan Buchhorn, 72, of Hitchcock, Texas, and a devoted husband to Sheri, a very proud father, grandpa (BooBoo), uncle, brother, and son passed peacefully on Thursday, July 27, 2023. He was born June 28, 1951, in Texas City at Danforth Hospital. He was the first of four children born to Arthur and Dora Buchhorn. During his youth, he was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church which he knew was special, as he carried those values throughout his life.

Gordon was a 1969 graduate of the La Marque Tigers which he stated was the best class. The students and teachers were the best one person could ever have. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Graphic Arts with a Minor in Business Administration from Sam Houston State University and was one of the founding members of the of SSI (Independent Fraternity). This is where he met his lifelong partner and wife, Sheri. He was a hard worker, even working for the Texas Department of Corrections during college to help minimize financial aid for his parents. Upon moving back to Hitchcock, he worked in procurement for the oil refinery, TCR; then focused 25 years in the specialty chemicals business as a Procurement Manager and serving on the Senior Staff for GAF — ISP — Ashland Specialty Ingredients. Gordon was proud to serve the community by serving terms on the Texas City/La Marque Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

