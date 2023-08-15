HITCHCOCK, TX — Gordon Allan Buchhorn, 72, of Hitchcock, Texas, and a devoted husband to Sheri, a very proud father, grandpa (BooBoo), uncle, brother, and son passed peacefully on Thursday, July 27, 2023. He was born June 28, 1951, in Texas City at Danforth Hospital. He was the first of four children born to Arthur and Dora Buchhorn. During his youth, he was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church which he knew was special, as he carried those values throughout his life.
Gordon was a 1969 graduate of the La Marque Tigers which he stated was the best class. The students and teachers were the best one person could ever have. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Graphic Arts with a Minor in Business Administration from Sam Houston State University and was one of the founding members of the of SSI (Independent Fraternity). This is where he met his lifelong partner and wife, Sheri. He was a hard worker, even working for the Texas Department of Corrections during college to help minimize financial aid for his parents. Upon moving back to Hitchcock, he worked in procurement for the oil refinery, TCR; then focused 25 years in the specialty chemicals business as a Procurement Manager and serving on the Senior Staff for GAF — ISP — Ashland Specialty Ingredients. Gordon was proud to serve the community by serving terms on the Texas City/La Marque Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
His passion and hobbies outside of business included hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling, BBQing with family and friends, and restoring vintage cars with his sons. He really loved 442’s Oldsmobile and vintage vettes. He was a member of multiple corvette clubs, once played golf in the Valero Pro-AM, watched his daughter as a contestant on Wheel of Fortune, and went to Vegas on multiple occasions to watch his son & daughter bowl in the National AMF Bowling Tournament. He sure was a proud father, best big brother, caring uncle, and a faithful loving friend- always putting everyone else first. He coached Little League for many years, would take his family to the river for summer vacations and traveled to Coushatta every other weekend with his wife and in-laws. Many days you could find him hanging in the garage, tinkering with his cars, watching the Astros while enjoying an ice-cold beer with his family & friends that would stop in.
Gordo, Bucky, BooBoo to his grandkids will be missed tremendously. His jokes. His advice. His domino games. His car talks. Learning to change the oil came from him. Too many reasons to list. His charisma will live on. He would always say a handshake is as good as a man’s word; and the best part of the day was right before sunset. He is now united with his parents, Arthur (Art) Herman John Buchhorn and Dora Elizabeth (Hayman) Buchhorn; and their parents, Gus J. and Elsa Koopman Buchhorn; Joe Hayman and Antoinette (Toni Flint) Hayman; mother-in-law, Nancy Middlebrooks Zeller and father-in-law, Merlin Lee Zeller and great-niece, Haley Frizzell.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Sharon (Sheri) Zeller Buchhorn and three loving children; Wesley Buchhorn (Rachel), Amy Buchhorn, and Tim Buchhorn; grandchildren, Tinley, Jace, Makenzee and Maddee; three sisters, Judy Bales (Matt), Debbie Gibson, and Angi Kirk (Ken); brother-in-law, Mike Zeller; nieces and nephews, Michele Frizzell (Brian), Erin McAfee (Dan), Karey Devries, Kevin Gibson, Kelly and Brian Bales (Jessica), Jeremy, Ryan and Sara Kirk.
Gordon will be remembered at a Memorial Service on Friday, August 18, 2023 with visitation from 3:00 — 4:30 p.m. and services beginning at 4:30 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Following the service will be a Celebration of Life Event at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo Building around 5:00 p.m. Please dress in summer casual or muscle car attire.
The family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern and kindness shown to them during this time. Any donations can be sent to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Post Office Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486.
We explore 3 main chambers inside the Galveston Scottish Rite. The Library, The Lodge Room, and the 1929 Vaudeville Theater. The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite is a centuries-old, global fraternity founded on principles of Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.