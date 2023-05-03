LEAGUE CITY, TX — Gloria Clemons Grant, 91, of League City, Texas, died on Monday May 1, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on June 19, 1931, in Bartlett, New Hampshire. She was the daughter of Ralph and Floris Clemons. Mrs. Grant graduated as valedictorian, from Bartlett High School, in 1949, and from the Laconia School of Nursing, as a Registered Nurse, in 1952.
Mrs. Grant was the former director of nursing at the North Conway Memorial Hospital and continued her nursing career when she moved with her husband to West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Kentucky, and Maryland. A lifelong lover of books, she retired from nursing and began her second career as a book seller at Walden Books. In 1993, Mrs. Grant and her husband retired to Danville, Kentucky. She was a devout member of the Order of the Daughters of the King and was an active member of St. Phillips Episcopal Church, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. She was also a member of the Christian Women’s’ Club. In 2005, Mrs. Grant and her husband moved to League City, Texas.
She is survived by her daughters, Laura (Peter) Nielsen, Lynda (Alex) Perez, and Leslie (Edgar) Mamud. Also surviving, are her grandchildren, Amanda, Christina, Zachary, Nicholas, Michael, Matthew, Christopher, Elizabeth, and Sarah. Also surviving are fourteen great grandchildren, her brother, Ralph Clemons, Jr. (Kathy), her brother-in-law, Robert Tibbets, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Merle B. Grant, her parents, her sisters, Rita Tibbets and Brenda Stoner, and brothers, Richard Clemons, and John Clemons.
A funeral service will be held at Crowder Funeral Home, in League City, Texas, on Saturday, May 06, 2023, at 12:00 P.M. Burial, in Glen, New Hampshire, will be held at a later date.
