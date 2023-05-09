DOUBLE OAK — Glenn Lee Rehm, 80, passed away from this life on May 6, 2023. Glenn was born in Galveston, Texas on February 8, 1943 to Bernard “Duke” and Alice (Bentinck) Rehm. He grew up in Alta Loma, Texas and attended Santa Fe schools until he dropped out at the age of 15 to work with his father as a butcher in the meat packing industry.
In February of 1963 he enlisted in the United States Army and served two years before receiving an honorable discharge. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Juanita Lopez. They were married on August 15, 1965, and resided next door to his parents in Alta Loma where they raised their family.
In the early 1970s Glenn changed careers and became a pipefitter working for a variety of companies over the years. During this time, he also began to perfect his BBQ recipes. Glenn loved barbecuing and he was known for his BBQ and BBQ sauce which held his secret ingredient, Old Milwaukee. It was rare to see Glenn not holding a can of his favorite beer while outside or performing his magic on the pit.
During the early 1980s, he started his own business, Glenn Rehm Tractor and Hauling, which allowed him to work with his son and spend more time at home with his wife and daughter. It wasn’t until the early 1990s that Glenn returned to pipefitting and started spending his spare time traveling in his motorhome with his wife, kids and grandsons.
On August 6, 2001 his world changed when he lost his wife to stomach cancer. Soon thereafter he decided to move with his daughter to Double Oak, TX where he provided chauffeuring services for his grandsons when he wasn’t working. Glenn retired from the Pipefitters Local Union 211 in 2006 where he became a full-time grandfather and ‘pool boy’ and ‘lawn man’ for his daughter and son-in-law. He continued to enjoy traveling with his family and seeing God’s country.
In 2017 he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer which he fought for 5 years until he was declared cancer free in 2022. He was a rare breed of man that seldom exists these days; one that knew how to be strong and how to show love. He exemplified mental strength and he was the one everyone turned to when they needed advice, words of wisdom or a verbal dose of reality.
In April of 2023 he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia resulting from his chemotherapy treatments for his colon cancer six years prior. He was determined to fight it and win, but he contracted pneumonia during his leukemia treatment. Despite another hard fought battle, Glenn was unable to beat it. He died peacefully and with the greatest amount of dignity and pride; the same way he lived his life.
He will be dearly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him and loving him. Life will not be the same for his remaining family members.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife and his siblings, Lauretta Chevalier, JoAnn Burton, Bernard ‘Sonny’ Rehm Jr, Marie Cudo and Allen Ray Rehm. He is survived by his son, Glenn Lee Rehm Jr and girlfriend Stacy Ballard; daughter and son -in-law Amanda and Ever Martinez; grandsons, Zachary and Austin Colpean and Joshua Rehm; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11:00am Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, with a Celebration of Life, ‘Glenn Rehm style’ immediately following at Ed Pickett Memorial Hall. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Zachary Colpean, Austin Colpean, Joshua Rehm, step-grandsons Tyler Goertz and Alex Martinez and nephew, Cory Johnson. Visitation with the family will be Friday, May 12, 2023 from 5-7pm at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
