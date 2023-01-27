TEXAS CITY, TX — Glenn Eldredge Scoggins, of Texas City, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in League City at the home of his daughter where he resided at the age of 90. He was born on September 14, 1932 in Jacksonville, Texas to Howard and Ethel Blake Scoggins. While attending Texas City High School Glenn met his sweetheart, Martha Sue Hunter. Glenn and Martha married November 5,1949 and have celebrated 73 wonderful years together. In May 1951 he started his career at American Oil Co (AMOCO). After 42 years he retired with the title, Supervisor of Oil Movements. During retirement Glenn devoted his time relaxing playing dominos and golf with his friends at Chappareal Golf where he was an owner member. He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Ethel Scoggins, mother and Father-in-law, George and Iva Hunter, Brothers, Howard Scoggins, Jr., and Lewie Scoggins, Grandson, Vance Remmert. He survived by his wife, Martha Hunter Scoggins, Daughters, Pamela Scoggins Remmert (Earl), Cindy Scoggins Thrailkill (Bronk Morgan); Grandchildren, Kristen Johnson Marullo (Kevin), Chad Johnson (Brandi), Zachary Remmert (Kristal); Great- Grandchildren, Kathleen Johnson, Ashlyn Gray, Gracie Johnson, Khloe Marullo, Wyatt Remmmert, Lillian Remmert, Evelyn Remmert, Diana Martin, and Olivia Martin; Siblings, Melba Pugh, Gloria Linton, John Scoggins (Eunice), and Nedra Brandt (Jerry). Special Canine Companion Ellie. Appreciation is extended to Magnolia Hospice Care Team, Laura Labry, Ewa Sereal, Mycahla Marino, Sophie Foran, Vanessa Paelicke, and Lupe Woodard for their excellent care and compassion. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F Lowry Expressway, Texas City, Tx 77591. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Haven of Memories, 27532 State Hwy 64, Canton, Texas 75103.
