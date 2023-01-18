Gladys Nadine Bennie Evans

LA MARQUE, TX — On July 4th,1933 the 6th of 11 children born to the union of Mr. Walter James Evans and Gladys Ryan Evans. They named her Gladys Nadine Evans affectionately known as " Aunt Bennie or Bennie." She possessed a one-of-a-kind spirit that was loving, nurturing, and a giver to all she loved dearly. Gladys was a graduate of Central High School Class of "51" in Galveston, TX. She went on to graduate from Galveston College and Prairie View University with her bachelor's in nursing. Gladys provided care to many in Galveston County as the 1st Black Charge Nurse in the ER, at County Memorial Hospital (Danforth/HCA) for over 44 years, which also includes 6 years at UTMB. Gladys, who accepted Christ at an early age was a member of The Church of the Living God, under the Leadership of Pastor Green.

Gladys number one role was to be a mother to her only son Leon Henry (Pete) McGrew, who preceded her in death November 2022. Pete was her strength, and without him life just wasn't the same, as she would say "I miss my baby so much. He took care of me for the last 15 years."

