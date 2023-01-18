Gladys Nadine Bennie Evans

LA MARQUE, TX — On July 4th,1933 the 6th of 11 children born to the union of Mr. Walter James Evans and Gladys Ryan Evans. They named her Gladys Nadine Evans affectionately known as " Aunt Bennie or Bennie." She possessed a one-of-a-kind spirit that was loving, nurturing, and a giver to all she loved dearly. Gladys was a graduate of Central High School Class of "51" in Galveston, TX. She went on to graduate from Galveston College and Prairie View University with her bachelor's in nursing. Gladys provided care to many in Galveston County as the 1st Black Charge Nurse in the ER, at County Memorial Hospital (Danforth/HCA) for over 44 years, which also includes 6 years at UTMB. Gladys, who accepted Christ at an early age was a member of The Church of the Living God, under the Leadership of Pastor Green.
Gladys number one role was to be a mother to her only son Leon Henry (Pete) McGrew, who preceded her in death November 2022. Pete was her strength, and without him life just wasn't the same, as she would say "I miss my baby so much. He took care of me for the last 15 years."
Gladys received her eternal reward on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Cornerstone Skilled Nursing Hospital. Preceding her in death are her parents, beloved son, sisters, Violet, Parmlerlee, Fanny, Patricia, Myrna Ray, Edwina and Kay; brothers, Walter Jr., Phillip aka "Babyboy", and several nieces and nephews.
Gladys leaves to cherish precious memories of her as a loving grandma, granny, great-granny, mom-in-Love, godmother, sister and auntie; grandson, Leon McGrew (Wife) Margaret; great-grandsons, Leon "Trey" McGrew, Dillon McGrew; bonus great-grandsons, Chester Simon and Richard Simon; great great-grandsons, Adrian and Xavier; great great-granddaughter, Kyomi; former daughter-in-love, Lillian McGrew; devoted and loving sister, Marva K. Bagby; brother, John Evans; god-daughter and birthday twin, Dara Hicks; nephew/son, Gaylon Haywood (Edith); favorite great-nephew, Fredrick Cooper, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, followed by homegoing service at 11 a.m. at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 2127 37th St, Galveston, Tx, Pastor Timmy L. Sykes, officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Galveston. Visit ERJFM.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.