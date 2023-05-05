GALVESTON, TX — Gilbert Roque Hernandez took his first steps into his Glorified body and joined the Family Reunion in Heaven. Gilbert passed away peacefully on Thursday April 27, 2023, surrounded by his children.
Gilbert was born June 2, 1934, in Galveston, TX, to Francisco and Basilia Roque Hernandez (Mama Chella). Gilbert was one of four children. His father, Francisco, passed when he was a young boy. At a young age, he decided to take on the role of caring for his mother. He graduated from Kirwin High School, then attended college. Gilbert studied Liberal Arts for a year. After college, Gilbert joined the United States Army, where he served his country. Gilbert had five children of his own and a bond with each of his children and grandchildren. Our dad took on a job with the City of Galveston as a meter technician and as a supervisor at the Monsanto Chemical Plant in Alvin, Texas. He retired after 32 years of service from the City of Galveston.
Gilbert was a devoted Catholic and attended St. Patrick’s church. He firmly believed in Jesus Christ and enjoyed listening to the Word of the Lord. Our father began a genuine relationship with the Lord and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. After he retired, he loved to take walks, read, play poker, sit on his front porch, and spend time with his family. He was dedicated to his children and grandchildren in all aspects of life. Our father was more than a dad; he was a friend, a helper, the strong tower that would walk to the end of the earth if it meant helping his family. He was a man of courage, honor, integrity, and loyalty. Those who knew him enjoyed the jokes and wisdom he would impart to them.
Our father will be greatly missed by his family members and everyone who knew him. Knowing he accepted Christ as his savior, we know this is not goodbye; it’s I’ll see you soon...
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Richard, Frank, and Jesse Sr.
His legacy will continue with his children: Naomi (Paul), Richard Sr. (Laura), Bernard, Vincent (Lisa), and Celia; grandchildren: Richard Jr. (Crystel), Robert, Cecily, Anthony (Edith), Julia (Lance) Adrien, Emily, Adessa, and Andreus; great grandchildren: Alana, Juliana, Vanessa, Marci, Caleb, Annalise, Mila, Kaylee, and Anthony R.; nephews: Thomas, Trinidad (Silvia), and Jesse Jr.; and nieces: Margie (Albert), Cecilia (Dave), Theresa and their families.
Pallbearers will be Richard Jr., Anthony, Adrien, Joe, Trinidad, and Jesse Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas and Andreus.
A very special thank you to a dear friend of the family, Marcus P., for the love he gave our father and all he did throughout the years, as well as the staff at Davita for the care they gave our father.
Gilbert’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Monday, May 8, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, in Galveston. A rosary will begin at 6:00 pm.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th Street, in Galveston. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
