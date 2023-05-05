GALVESTON, TX — Gilbert Roque Hernandez took his first steps into his Glorified body and joined the Family Reunion in Heaven. Gilbert passed away peacefully on Thursday April 27, 2023, surrounded by his children.

Gilbert was born June 2, 1934, in Galveston, TX, to Francisco and Basilia Roque Hernandez (Mama Chella). Gilbert was one of four children. His father, Francisco, passed when he was a young boy. At a young age, he decided to take on the role of caring for his mother. He graduated from Kirwin High School, then attended college. Gilbert studied Liberal Arts for a year. After college, Gilbert joined the United States Army, where he served his country. Gilbert had five children of his own and a bond with each of his children and grandchildren. Our dad took on a job with the City of Galveston as a meter technician and as a supervisor at the Monsanto Chemical Plant in Alvin, Texas. He retired after 32 years of service from the City of Galveston.

