Gilbert Anthony "Meatball" Figgins, Jr.

GALVESTON, TX — On December 17, 2022, Gilbert Anthony Figgins Jr. 57, also known as "Meatball" gained his wings at UTMB hospital in Galveston, Texas, Gilbert Anthony Figgins Jr. was born on January 16, 1965, in Galveston, Texas to Elizabeth Figgins and Gilbert Walker Figgins Sr. He was the youngest of seven children. Gilbert was raised in Galveston, Texas by his mother and father. He graduated from Ball high school in Galveston in 1983, and later started working for Fisherman's wharf dedicating numerous of his younger years to several other companies including G.I.S.D, Moody Compress, LAZ Shuttle bus service for Galveston Cruise ship terminal and Galveston Flower Company. Gilbert was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Figgins father, Gilbert Walker Figgins Sr., maternal grandmother Bertha Sam Eaglin, paternal grandmother Blanche Figgins, Brother Donny Ross, sisters Janice Campbell, and Patricia Anders, niece Tameeka Holbert, and Great niece, Brittney Holbert. Gilbert leaves to cherish his memories in their hearts, the love he had for his daughter Antoinette Figgins and sons Raynold Doty, and Jasmen Doty along with several other loved ones Sheila Spurlock, Cynthia Doty And several grandchildren Dorrian, Ronni'ya, Rylee, Zy, Tray' Jhon and Myiah including his siblings, Curley Ross Jr. Yalonda Pugh and Billy Pugh Jr.. all of Galveston along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives. The Celebratory Service Friday, December 30, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., Viewing will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Wynns Funeral Home.
