AUSTIN, TX — Gerald Thomas Cleveland was born January 8, 1953 in Sylacauga, AL to Margaret Nell and Thomas Cleveland. He died April 13, 2023, losing a battle with cancer that he faced with optimism and grace. Gerald married Karen Smith in 1986 after which they moved to Galveston residing there for 35 years. They were blessed with a BOI in 1993, Hannah, who was his closest pal. While in Galveston Gerald earned his Master’s degree in Health and Human Performance from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. He worked in multiple capacities but was most proud of his role as Director of Wellness at the University of Texas Medical Branch. Gerald was an avid sportsman but settled on golf at the Galveston Country Club and the UTMB summer golf league. After his retirement from UTMB he played throughout the week enjoying the time spent on the course and the 19th hole with his golf buddies. In 2021, Gerald began designing their retirement home in Austin which they moved into in December, 2023. Knowing that his time with us was limited, his goal was to complete the home “to get Karen settled”. For those who knew him, such a thought would be familiar as Gerald spent more time thinking of family and friends than himself. His wish was to be cremated with no formal service held although there has been more than one celebration of life by those who loved him.
