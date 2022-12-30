FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Gerald (Jerry) Petrash, age 74, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022. He was born June 22, 1948 at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey to Edward and Mary Petrash. Jerry attended Milby High School, served in the United States Coast Guard and went on to Alderson Broaddus University.
Jerry was very driven and passionate in anything he did. While Jerry was passionate about many things, his passions were only surpassed by his generosity. During high school, he worked as an apprentice as an insulation contractor and became quite successful in earning all while in school, yet gave his earnings as gifts for his family. Jerry was also an Eagle Scout. He had a passion for fishing, camping, air shows and was talented at woodwork and an ardent coin collector. He loved to have BBQ’s with his family, going to karaoke, rooting for the Houston Astros and watching his Fightin’ Texas Aggies football games. Putting Legos together with his only granddaughter was another favorite past time. Jerry was an avid academic, having attended Alvin Community College, Texas A&M University, UTSA, and earned Masters of Medical Science from Alderson Broaddus University, where he went on to practice as a physician assistant and retired.
Jerry is survived by his son Chris (Sharon) Petrash, granddaughter Kayla, and twin brother Lawrence (Paula) Petrash and their sons (Dustin and Jason).
All of those he loved and cared for deeply. Please join us in celebrating his life Thursday afternoon January 5, 2023 at 3PM at Jeter Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr. Friendswood, TX 77546. He will also be receiving military funeral honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio, TX 78209 on January 9, 2023 at 10:15AM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.