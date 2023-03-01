TEXAS CITY, TX — On February 3rd, Georgia Ann Jones decided to begin her last journey and departed her physical life. This is not an obituary to mourn, but one of a life well-loved and lived. It is a story of choice and lessons of life.
She was born to George William Gilman and Bernice Landrum on January 27, 1938 in Galveston, TX. She was a long-time resident of Galveston and attended Ball High School. While she did not graduate, she chose to learn from life and set upon another journey. She married Sammy Leroy Jones on August 27, 1954 and decided to choose love and the lessons of life. She did not follow Sammy, but chose to walk hand in hand with him through their travels to Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, before returning to Texas.
Upon their journey together, they discovered that they were unable to have children and decided to share their life by choice. In 1964, they adopted Michael Christopher on February 8th. A few years later, they adopted Matthew Devon. They picked them up in Melbourne, FL. This was just another role upon her way. She was a child, wife, and now a mother.
She then helped her husband open their own business in Texas City. Georgia and Sammy owned, and she operated Bright N’ Clean Washeteria for 15 years. While she also raised her two children. She also worked for several physicians, the State of Texas, and other jobs through her lifetime.
Later in life, she was blessed with a granddaughter, Kirstie Leann of Galveston. She was also blessed to have met her two great-grandchildren. Her great grandson, Bryson Cole and great granddaughter, Tiyana Brielle.
While many may not have seen her love or got to hear some of the good stories, it is important that it be noted that her legacy is one of the choices of love. She loved her husband until the end and they were married for 68 years and he was by her side upon her last breath. She loved her kids, granddaughter, and great grandkids. She also had a passion for crocheting, cooking, and taking care of cats. She taught us how to love hard and harder as the days went by.
She was preceded in her death by her mother, Bernice Nidiffer; stepfather, Cornelius Elgin Nidiffer; father, George Gilman. In 1997, her son, Michael Christopher also was called to his end. She then lost her brother, Jimmy Nidiffer.
She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 68 years, Sammy Leroy Jones of Texas City; son, Matthew Devon and wife, Sherri Ann of Lakewood, CO; granddaughter, Kirstie Leann Jones of Galveston, TX; her beloved great-grandchildren, Bryson Cole, and Tiyana Brielle; sister-in-law, Doris Nidiffer; niece, Jamie Hildebrand; nephews, Daryl and Darren Nidiffer.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the Traditions Hospice team and long-time family friends Elaine and Tommy Everett during this time.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, with Deacon Michael Carr officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
