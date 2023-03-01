Georgia Ann Jones

TEXAS CITY, TX — On February 3rd, Georgia Ann Jones decided to begin her last journey and departed her physical life. This is not an obituary to mourn, but one of a life well-loved and lived. It is a story of choice and lessons of life.

She was born to George William Gilman and Bernice Landrum on January 27, 1938 in Galveston, TX. She was a long-time resident of Galveston and attended Ball High School. While she did not graduate, she chose to learn from life and set upon another journey. She married Sammy Leroy Jones on August 27, 1954 and decided to choose love and the lessons of life. She did not follow Sammy, but chose to walk hand in hand with him through their travels to Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, before returning to Texas.

