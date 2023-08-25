George Leo Lauzon Jr.

GALVESTON, TX — Leo Lauzon passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 22, 2023. Leo was a fourth generation Galvestonian, born September 15, 1957.
He is preceded in death by his son George Leo Lauzon III and Parents G. Leo Lauzon Sr. & Frances Anders Lauzon.
Leo is survived by his Daughter Melissa Massaro (Frank) of Houston, Sister Elaine Lauzon of Galveston. Aunt Isabel Anders and the Anders Cousins; Lynn Ann, Keri, Rudy, Vicki, Lori their spouses and children.
Leo enjoyed a happy childhood in Galveston. He was especially fond of beach cookouts, crabbing and fishing with his family. He also loved deer hunting with his Father. Sunday afternoons were spent in Alta Loma with his cousins and summers in Maryland. He was very close to his Nana who allowed him to become her driver at age 12.
Leo graduated from Ball High in 1975. Following high school, he worked mainly in the automotive field until he found his calling, long haul truck driving. Leo loved driving the big rigs and during his years as a truck driver was able to travel the entirety of the Continental United States.
He enjoyed Facebook immensely and posted daily about his travels while also keeping in touch with friends around the country. During the last few years, he was accompanied on the road by his beloved dog, Bindi.
The family would like to thank Lupe Taylor, Carol Judd, and Katy Clarac, for their kindness, support and friendship to Leo and the entire family. The family is also most grateful to Chip Lasater for adopting Bindi per Leo's wishes. Finally, the family would like to thank the staff of Memorial Herman Southeast for the wonderful care provided to Leo, in particular Art Encarnacion of the palliative care team.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
