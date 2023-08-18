George (Bill) W. Cox MD

GALVESTON, TX — George “Bill” W. Cox MD departed this life on May 14, 2023 at his home in Galveston, TX after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed peacefully with family by his side. He was 87.

Bill was born on August 30, 1935 in a rural community near Santa Rosa, TX. He was the 5th of 6 children born to the late Mildred (nee Frazier) and James Cox. He was raised from an early age and throughout his life by his paternal aunt, Alice Fleming (nee Cox). He attended Santa Rosa High School, where he was a standout athlete. He excelled at baseball as a pitcher given his left handedness, played basketball and was also a football player. He went on to Texas A&M University (1957) and then attended the University of Texas Medical School in Galveston where he earned his medical degree (1961). He spent a year in Manitowoc, WI in a general surgical internship (1962) and he then returned to UTMB for an orthopedic surgery residency (1968). He served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio from 1962 until 1964. While in medical school, Bill met his lifelong partner, Romayne Silbernagel, who was then a physical therapist at UTMB.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription